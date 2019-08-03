Pursuant to regulation 30 and 68(2) read with schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that Ms Deepali Modi (DIN: 08145892) has resigned from the position of Independent Women Director of the Company with effect from 18th July, 2019.

Further regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) the Board of Directors inter-alia, will take note of aforesaid resignation of Ms Deepali Modi from the post of Independent Women Directorship amongst other, in the meeting of Board of Directors to be held on Thursday, 18th July, 2019 at registered office of the Company. Company is in search for the post of new independent director.

Kindly take note of the same on your record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Naiknavare Profile Constructions Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com