Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 12.08.2019 at 12.30 P.M. to consider and approve the following matters:-

1.The Draft Annual report of the Company comprising the Directors report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Report of Secretarial Auditor etc. for the year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2.The Notice Convening the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company and also the matters connected thereto.

3.To Decide the Record Date as well as Cutoff Date for the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

4.To Finalize the Day, Date, Time and Venue for the 6th Annual General Meeting.

5.Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.

