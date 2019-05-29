Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting of the company and Submission of Audited Financial Results of the company for the Half Year and Year ended 31.03.2019 as per Regulation 30 , 33 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Dear Sir/Madam,



We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today have considered and approved the following:-

1. Audited Financial Results of the company for the Half Year and Year Ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report for the Half Year and Year Ended on 31st March, 2019 duly approved by the Board and Audit Committee of the company.

2. Declaration under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 on the Financial Results submitted for the Year Ended on 31st March, 2019 with respect to the unmodified Audit Report.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 4.00 P.M. and Concluded at 6.15 P.M.



