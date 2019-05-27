Nam Securities Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

This is to inform that the Company got approval and obtained Certificate of registration dated 25-may-2019, from ROC-Delhi u/s 13(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, affecting change from 06-may-2019 in registered office of the Company from the state of Haryana to NCT of Delhi.
The new Registered Office Address & CIN of the Company is under:-
a) New Address: 213, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001
b) New CIN: L74899DL1994PLC350531

