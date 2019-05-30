Nam Securities Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today i.e. 30.05.2019 has considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter
& year ended 31.03.2019.

Pdf Link: Nam Securities Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Nam Securities Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor