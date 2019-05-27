we hereby give intimation of Approval of Form No. INC-22 by ROC- Delhi, for Change in Registered office of the Company from the state of Haryana to the NCT of Delhi. Consequently, The new Registered Office Address & CIN of the Company is under:-

a) New Address: 213, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001

b) New CIN: L74899DL1994PLC350531



Pdf Link: Nam Securities Ltd - Updation Of CIN And Amended Memorandum Of Association Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com