Nam Securities Ltd - Updation Of CIN And Amended Memorandum Of Association Of The Company

we hereby give intimation of Approval of Form No. INC-22 by ROC- Delhi, for Change in Registered office of the Company from the state of Haryana to the NCT of Delhi. Consequently, The new Registered Office Address & CIN of the Company is under:-
a) New Address: 213, Arunachal Building, 19, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001
b) New CIN: L74899DL1994PLC350531

Pdf Link: Nam Securities Ltd - Updation Of CIN And Amended Memorandum Of Association Of The Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Nam Securities Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.