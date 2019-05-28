Namra Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Certificate from Catalyst Trusteeship (Debenture Trustee) in accordance with the Regulation 52(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is also attached
herewith.

Pdf Link: Namra Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.