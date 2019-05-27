Nandan Denim Limited has informed the exchange that the Earnings Conference Call for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 of Nandan Denim Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at 04.00 p.m. IST. The results presentation will be uploaded on BSE, NSE and Companys website shortly.



The management team on the call will be represented by:

Mr. Ashok Bothra, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Purvee Roy, Company Secretary

Pdf Link: Nandan Denim Limited - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Con Call

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com