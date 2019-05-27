Narayani Steels Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address

Corporate Office of the Company be and is hereby changed from #30-15-138/20, II Floor, Binayaka Complex Dabagardens, Visakhapatnam 530020, Andhra Pradesh to Door No.49-24-66, Plot No.5,2nd Floor, Sankarmatam Road,Madhuranagar,Allipuram,Visakhapatnam-530016, Andhra Pradesh,

Pdf Link: Narayani Steels Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
