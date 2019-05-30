Further to our letter No.NIDL/BSE/2019-20/04 dated 29th May, 2019 wherein we had submitted the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, we are enclosing herewith a copy of the said results published in the newspapers viz. "Financial Express" (English) and "Mumbai Lakshdeep" (Marathi) on 30th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Narendra Investments (Delhi) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com