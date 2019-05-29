The Board of Directors in their just concluded Board Meeting has considered and approved the following matters:

1)Considered and Approved Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company as per regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with Statutory Auditors Report for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 enclosed here.

2)Considered and Approved declaration that the Audit Report has unmodified opinion of Statutory Auditors, enclosed herewith.

The Board Meeting commences at 3.30 P.M and concluded at 6.30 P.M.





Pdf Link: Narendra Investments (Delhi) Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com