Narmada Gelatines Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend for the year 2018-19 @ 100% i.e. Rs. 10.00 per equity share of the Company subject to the approval of members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Narmada Gelatines Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com