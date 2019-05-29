Narmada Gelatines Ltd. - Clarification Sought on Price Movement

The Exchange has sought clarification from Narmada Gelatines Ltd on May 29, 2019 with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded.

The reply is awaited.

Narmada Gelatines Ltd

