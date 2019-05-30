National Aluminium Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

NALCO Registers Best Performance in a Decade with Rs.1,732 Crore Net profit, a growth of 29% over previous year.

Published on May 30, 2019
