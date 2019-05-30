National Aluminium Co.Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

National Aluminium Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend @ Rs.1.25 per share (25% on face value of Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. This final dividend is in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 4.50 per share (90% on face value of Rs. 5/- each) already paid during March, 2019.

