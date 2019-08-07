We have to inform you that the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company has been fixed for 18th September, 2019 at 2.30 PM at Joseph Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110003.



We have also to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 12th September, 2019 to 18th September, 2019 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and payment of dividend.



Company would be providing remote e-voting facility to the shareholders from 15th September, 2019 (9.00 AM) to 17th September, 2019 (5.00 PM). The cut-off date to determine the entitlement of the members for the purpose of remote

e-voting and payment of dividend is 11th September, 2019.



Pdf Link: National Fertilizers Ltd. - Register Of Member And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Will Remain Closed From 12Th September, 2019 To 18Th September, 2019 (Both Days Inclusive).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com