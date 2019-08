It is confirmed that NHAI has provided all the documents and intimations to Debenture Trustee(s) in terms of Trust Deed and SEBI (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 have been complied with.

Pdf Link: National Highways Authority Of India - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com