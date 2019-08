Pursuant to Regulation 52(7) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby confirm that the proceeds of the debt issue have been utilised in line with the objects as stated in the Information Memorandum for privately placed debt securities and there has been no deviation in the use of the proceeds in the financial year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: National Insurance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com