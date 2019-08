Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement for your records.

The said newspaper clippings are also available on company website www.nationalplastic.com



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: National Plastic Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com