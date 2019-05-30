National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 have inter alia considered and approved:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 alongwith Auditors Report thereon.

2. Appointment of Ms. Ankita Sethi (DIN: 08467476) as Non Executive - Independent Woman Director of the Company.

3. Adoption / Amendments in the policies of the Company as per the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the same are available on the website of the Company i.e. www.nsail.com.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com