Submission of Code of Conduct under Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time due to change in the name of the Compliance Officer.

Pdf Link: Natraj Proteins Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

