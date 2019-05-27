Natraj Proteins Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Submission of Code of Conduct under Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time due to change in the name of the Compliance Officer.

Pdf Link: Natraj Proteins Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Natraj Proteins Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.