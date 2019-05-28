Submission of Press Clipping Related to extract of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarterly/Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A(A) and in compliance of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding extract of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarterly/Year ended on 31st March, 2019 was approved in 01/2019-20 Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company.

Pdf Link: Natraj Proteins Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

