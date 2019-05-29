Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (May 29, 2019) has inter-alia approved as attached

Pdf Link: Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd

