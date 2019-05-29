

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (May 29, 2019) has inter-alia recommended dividend on equity shares at the rate of 75% i.e. Rs. 1.50/- (Rupee one and paise fifty only) per equity share of Rs, 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid within 30 days of approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing annual general meeting.





Pdf Link: Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com