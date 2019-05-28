Navin Fluorine International Limited - 21St Annual General Meeting - Instructions For E-Voting

For the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on June 21, 2019, please find enclosed the e-voting instructions for voting on the resolutions mentioned in the Notice of the Meeting.

Published on May 28, 2019
Navin Fluorine International Limited

