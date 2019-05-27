Navin Fluorine International Limited - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with Regulation 23(9) of Listing Regulations, attached please find related party transactions, on consolidated basis, drawn in accordance with applicable Indian Accounting Standards, for the half year ended March 31,2019.

Pdf Link: Navin Fluorine International Limited - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Navin Fluorine International Limited

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.