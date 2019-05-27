In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that an earnings call will be held on Wednesday, May 29 2019, at 12:00 Noon to discuss the financial performance for Q4 FY19.





Pdf Link: Navkar Corporation Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com