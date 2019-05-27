Navkar Corporation Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that an earnings call will be held on Wednesday, May 29 2019, at 12:00 Noon to discuss the financial performance for Q4 FY19.

Published on May 27, 2019
Navkar Corporation Ltd

