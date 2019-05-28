Navkar Corporation Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting

We hereby intimate that following businesses were transacted at the meeting of board of directors of the Company held today at 01.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m.

1.) In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
