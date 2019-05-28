Nbcc (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of schedule III and Regulation 46(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; this is to intimate about the conference call scheduled on May 31, 2019 (Friday), 4:00 PM at the Registered Office i.e. NBCC Bhawan, Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110003, to discuss the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Please find enclosed herewith the Conference call invitation hosted by YES SECURITIES (INDIA) LIMITED.

Published on May 28, 2019
