Dear Sir,



Ref: Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



With ref.to the above, we wish to inform you that our company has been invited to participate in investor conference Calls schedule to be held on 31st May,2019 @11.30 AM (IST) hosted by M/s Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers Office at 10th Floor, Trade World D, Kamala City, Senapati Bapat Marg,Lower Parel, Mumbai,-400013.



Mr.K.Ravi, Managing Director and Mr.N.G.V.S.G.Prasad, Executive Director & CFO of the company will be participating on behalf of the company.



This is for your kind information and records please.



Yours faithfully,

for NCL INDUSTRIES LIMITED,



T.ARUN KUMAR

Company Secretary



Pdf Link: Ncl Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com