NDA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.The unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019

2.The Resignation of Mr. Lalit Gupta(DIN:00021031), Independent Director

3.The Re- appointment of Mr. Uma Shanker Gupta (DIN:0008823) as Independent Director of the Company , for his second term of five consecutive years.

4.The Re- appointment of Mr. Ram Kishan Sanghi (DIN:00350516) as Independent Director of the Company for his second term of five consecutive years.

5.The Board will consider the matters related to the Annual General Meeting

6.Any other matter with the permission of Board



Pdf Link: Nda Securities Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

