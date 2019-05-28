N.D.Metal Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For N.D.METAL INDUSTRIES LTD To Be Held On 30Th May 2019

N.D.METAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1) Adopt Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

2) any other business

Pdf Link: N.D.Metal Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For N.D.METAL INDUSTRIES LTD To Be Held On 30Th May 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
N D Metal Industries Ltd

