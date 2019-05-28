Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on August 30, 2019)

Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 20/- per share (200%) with face value of Rs. 10/- each amount to Rs. 125.48 Lakhs (excluding dividend tax) subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 76th Annual General Meeting.

