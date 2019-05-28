We write to inform that the board in its meeting held on 28.05.2019 approved the following:

(i) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31,2019.

(ii) The Board of Directors recommended a Final Dividend of Rs.20/- per share (200%) subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 76th AGM.

(iii) 76th Annual General Meeting shall be held on 30th August 2019.

(iv) Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 24.08.2019 to 30.08.2019 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of dividend and 76th AGM.

(v) Also, enclosing the Declaration in pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 issued by CFO.

The meeting of the Board of Directors was concluded at 05.15 pm.

Further, we enclose herewith the Independent Auditors Report on the above results, issued by M/s. PKF Sridhar & Santhanam LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors.



Pdf Link: Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com