Sub: Regulation 30 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 - Amendment to Articles of Association - Outcome of Board Meeting dated 28.05.2019 (BSE Stock Code: 508670)



With reference to the above, the Board of Directors at their meeting held yesterday, approved an amendment to the Articles of Association of the Company, in the clause pertaining to retirement of Directors by rotation annually at AGMs.



The above item will be placed for shareholders approval in the ensuing 76th Annual General Meeting.

This disclosure is given as per Regulation Events specified in Para A of Part A of Schedule III, of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com