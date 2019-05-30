This is with reference to the captioned subject in connection with the non- applicability of Regulation 24A of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018. In this regard, We would like to submit that Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide its circular no CIR/CFD/CMDIl/27/201O Dated 811 February, 2019 prescribed the format of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report to be submitted by a Company Secretary in Practice to the Listed Entity on Compliance of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/ Guidelines Issued there under and this Report shall be submitted by the listed Entity to the stock Exchanges within 60 days of end of the Financial year............



Pdf Link: Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Regulation 24 A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com