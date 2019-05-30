Neelkanth Rockminerals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019;

2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016 read with the Circular issued by the SEBI vide No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016.



