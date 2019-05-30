The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019, inter alia, has transacted & approved the following matters:

1. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2019 under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015.



2. Appointment of Goel Singhal & Associates, Chartered Accountant as Internal auditor of the company for the financial year 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com