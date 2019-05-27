Nelcast Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 01, 2019)

Nelcast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 50% i.e Rs. 1.00 per share of Rs. 2/- paid-up for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of shareholders.

Published on May 27, 2019
Nelcast Ltd

