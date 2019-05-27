Nelcast Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 50% i.e Rs. 1.00 per share of Rs. 2/- paid-up for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of shareholders.

Pdf Link: Nelcast Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 01, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com