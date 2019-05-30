1. Approved the Annual Audited Financial Statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 comprising of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit & Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on that date and Notes thereon and taken on record the Report of Auditors thereon.



2. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and taken on record the Report of Auditors thereon.



3. Approved the Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Neogem India Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com