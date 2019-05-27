NESCO LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019 published in the following Newspapers on 26 May 2019 -

i) Business Standard (All India Edition); and
ii) Mumbai Lakshadweep

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you

Pdf Link: NESCO LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
NESCO Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.