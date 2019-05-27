Dear Sir,



Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2019 published in the following Newspapers on 26 May 2019 -



i) Business Standard (All India Edition); and

ii) Mumbai Lakshadweep



Pdf Link: NESCO LTD. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

