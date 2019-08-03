NESCO LTD. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Dear Sir,



Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as per information received from our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, Sharex Dynamic (India) Private Limited enclosed is the information regarding issue of Duplicate Share Certificates to the shareholders of the Company.



This is for your information and record.







