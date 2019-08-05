Dear Sir,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 05 August 2019 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Tower 04, Nesco IT Park, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063.



This is for your information and record.









Pdf Link: NESCO LTD. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com