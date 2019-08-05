NESCO LTD. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the proceedings of the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 05 August 2019 at 3.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at Tower 04, Nesco IT Park, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East), Mumbai - 400063.

This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: NESCO LTD. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
NESCO Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.