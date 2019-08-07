NESCO LTD. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the results of the 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company held at Tower 04, Nesco IT Park, Nesco Center, Western Express Highway, Goregoan (East), Mumbai 400063 on Monday, 05 August 2019 at 3.30 p.m.

Enclosed herewith is the Scrutinizers Report on the same.

Published on August 07, 2019
