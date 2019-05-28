Network Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is held today, i.e. on May 28, 2019, that commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:15 p.m.



Pursuant to regulation 33 of the Security and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019;



2. Declaration with respect to the audit report with unmodified opinion on the said Financial Results



3. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results- Standalone



Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge.



