In pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) with the Stock Exchange, please find enclosed herewith newspaper clipping of the notice of Board Meeting to consider and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2019 published in newspaper viz. Financial Express (English Newspaper) & Jansatta (Hindi Newspaper) on 03rd August, 2019.



This is for your information and records.



Pdf Link: New Light Apparels Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com