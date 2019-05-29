Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Board Meeting held on today, i.e. Wednesday, 29th May, 2019, have inter-alia considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Review Report for the Fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the certified true copy of the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 4:00 p.m. We would like to add that these outcomes along with necessary attachments are also available on BSE site and also on the Companys Website (http://www.newlightapparels.com)



Kindly take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: New Light Apparels Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

