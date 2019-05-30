Sub:- Submission of Certificate by the Debenture Trustee pursuant to Regulation 52(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations)



Ref: Scrip ID : 5NMBPL21

Scrip Code: 953486



Dear Sir,



Please find enclosed herewith the Certificate from the Debenture Trustee pursuant to Regulation 52(5) of LODR Regulations.



Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige.



Thanking You.



Yours faithfully,

For New Media Broadcasting Private Limited





Sd/-

Ashok Sanghavi

Director

Pdf Link: New Media Broadcasting Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

