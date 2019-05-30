New Media Broadcasting Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Sub:- Submission of Certificate by the Debenture Trustee pursuant to Regulation 52(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations)

Ref: Scrip ID : 5NMBPL21
Scrip Code: 953486

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed herewith the Certificate from the Debenture Trustee pursuant to Regulation 52(5) of LODR Regulations.

Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,
For New Media Broadcasting Private Limited


Sd/-
Ashok Sanghavi
Director

Pdf Link: New Media Broadcasting Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
