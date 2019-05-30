New Media Broadcasting Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Sub:- Undertaking pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations).

Ref: Scrip ID : 5NMBPL21

Scrip Code: 953486



Dear Sir,

Pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the LODR Regulations, we, New Media Broadcasting Private Limited, hereby undertake that all documents and intimations required to be submitted to Debenture Trustee in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 have been duly complied with.

Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige.



Thanking You.



Yours faithfully,

For New Media Broadcasting Private Limited





Sd/-

Ashok Sanghavi

Director

