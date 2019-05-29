Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 has inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31, 2019. Consequent to the same, we enclose, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the following:

1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

2. Auditors Report on the aforesaid Audited Results of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

3. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the annual financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

The meeting commenced 4:30 pm and concluded at 5:20 pm.

Pdf Link: Newtime Infrastructure Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com